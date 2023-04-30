Sandra L. "Sandie" Storley

September 9, 1943 - April 21, 2023 Beloit, WI - Sandra "Sandie" Lea Storley, age 79, of Beloit, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born September 9, 1943, to James and Betty Jean "Sandy" (Sanders) Quillen in Rockford, Illinois, and was the oldest of 9 siblings. Sandie graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1961, and married the love of her life, Ronald Lee Storley that October. They soon welcomed their two children Lisa and Jeff. Sandie was a wonderful, full-time mother and homemaker, enjoying bowling, and golf, and was heavily involved in the Girl Scouts, Beloit Junior Bowling, and her children's extra-curricular activities. After Ron's untimely passing in January 1979, Sandie reinvented herself into a restaurant proprietor and director in the hotel and hospitality industry, where she thrived for 20+ years. After retiring in 2002, Sandie reinvented herself again, as she threw herself into volunteerism and making the Beloit area a better place to live. She was the first female member and first female President of the Beloit Evening Lions Club and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Perhaps her greatest passion in retirement was her Flag Corps girls. Sandie coached, mentored, and directed hundreds of local middle school girls in Flag Corps over a 20+ year period. The passion she had for these ventures was reflected in the enthusiasm and dedication she gave them and the love and joy she received from the people she met and worked with along the way.

Sandie is survived by her two children, Lisa Neu (Dennis) of Parker, Colorado, and Jeff Storley (Carrie) of Sussex, Wisconsin; 2 grandchildren, Mitchell and Amanda; one furry friend, Bella; 7 siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Recommended for you