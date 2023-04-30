Sandra L. "Sandie" Storley

September 9, 1943 - April 21, 2023 Beloit, WI - Sandra "Sandie" Lea Storley, age 79, of Beloit, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born September 9, 1943, to James and Betty Jean "Sandy" (Sanders) Quillen in Rockford, Illinois, and was the oldest of 9 siblings. Sandie graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1961, and married the love of her life, Ronald Lee Storley that October. They soon welcomed their two children Lisa and Jeff. Sandie was a wonderful, full-time mother and homemaker, enjoying bowling, and golf, and was heavily involved in the Girl Scouts, Beloit Junior Bowling, and her children's extra-curricular activities. After Ron's untimely passing in January 1979, Sandie reinvented herself into a restaurant proprietor and director in the hotel and hospitality industry, where she thrived for 20+ years. After retiring in 2002, Sandie reinvented herself again, as she threw herself into volunteerism and making the Beloit area a better place to live. She was the first female member and first female President of the Beloit Evening Lions Club and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Perhaps her greatest passion in retirement was her Flag Corps girls. Sandie coached, mentored, and directed hundreds of local middle school girls in Flag Corps over a 20+ year period. The passion she had for these ventures was reflected in the enthusiasm and dedication she gave them and the love and joy she received from the people she met and worked with along the way.
Sandie is survived by her two children, Lisa Neu (Dennis) of Parker, Colorado, and Jeff Storley (Carrie) of Sussex, Wisconsin; 2 grandchildren, Mitchell and Amanda; one furry friend, Bella; 7 siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and one sister, Alice "Beth".
Special thanks to Sandie's amazing friends Debbie Nelson, Tammy, Morgan and Brianna Gempeler, Kathy Hayden, Justine Staggs, ReNea Drummer, and Larry Merlet who went above and beyond in helping our mom over the past several months, which allowed her to retain her independence and live at home as she struggled with her health.
Additional thanks to the staff at the Beloit Cancer Center and Beloit Memorial Hospital for the wonderful care they gave our mom.
Sandie's Funeral Service will be held on May 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, Wisconsin. Friends will be received in the Funeral Home on May 5th from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again on May 6th from 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow the service at Eastlawn cemetery (family only).
In lieu of flowers, Lisa and Jeff ask that memorials be made in Sandie's name to the Beloit Evening Lions Club (P.O. Box 689, Beloit, WI 53511) or Beloit Meals on Wheels (1534 Shore Dr., Beloit, WI 53511).
Sandie's Funeral Service will be live-streamed on Brian Mark Funeral Home's website. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on the website.