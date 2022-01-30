Sandra L. "Sam" Van Marter

Beloit, WI - Sandra "Sam" L. Van Marter, age 70 of Beloit died on November 19, 2019 in her home. She was born August 2, 1949 to George and Barbara (Bell) Huck in Milwaukee, WI. Sam graduated from Muskego High School, class of 1967. She then attended beauty school. She married Paul M. Van Marter Jr. on August 19, 1974. For many years, she worked with her husband, Paul for several years starting with IDI Corporation and then Salem Technical. In 1992, they opened and owned Van Marter and Associates, retiring in 2015 to their cabin in Neillsville, WI. Sam enjoyed gardening, outside work, golf, bowling and baking cookies with her family on deer widows weekend. She especially enjoyed family time and her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She leaves her daughters, Roxana (Brian) Martin of Beloit and Laura Gladem of Janesville, her grandchildren, Julie (Peter), Daniel, Hannah, Brant (Nikki), Courtney, Alexis (Taylor), Kiley, Emersyn, Haley (Andrew) & Alivia; sixteen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; a daughter in law, Gale Van Marter and brother in law, Tom Longo along with many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her three sons Ricky, Kevin and Timothy, her grandson Colton, one brother in law Wesley and two sister in laws Margie and Carol.
The family would like to thank her friends in Neillsville, WI for their love, care & support.
Sam's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday February 5, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service in the Floral Lawns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.