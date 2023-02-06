December 24, 1937 - February 4, 2023 Beloit, WI - Sandra L. Hanaman, 85, of Beloit, WI, died on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in her home.
She was born on December 24, 1937 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Vernon and Ruby (Burton) Misner. Sandra married Kenneth Hanaman on June 21, 1957 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on August 29, 1999.
Sandra was formerly employed at various grocery stores and in housekeeping at Beloit Memorial Hospital. After her retirement, she volunteered at the election polls for several years. Sandra was a member of the People's Church and involved with the children's ministry. She was kind and loving to everyone, if she couldn't help someone, she prayed for them. Sandra was a devoted caregiver, good mother, grandmother, and housewife. She volunteered for years with the Hackett School PTA.
Survivors include her children, Juli Hanaman, Jan (Michael) Carlson, Thomas (Beth) Hanaman, Jody Hanaman, and Jennifer (Joel) Petree; grandchildren, Justin, Jarred, Jill, Katie, Lisa, Andrew, Abbigayle, Maeghan, Kirstie, Kirk, Kole, Emily, Nolan, and Madelyn; 20 great grandchildren; brothers, Daniel (Mary Jane) Misner and Vernon Misner Jr.; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; siblings, Marlin Misner, Nancy Jensen, William Misner, and Linda Schuenke; granddaughter, Jade McQuitter.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Beloit Cancer Center, especially Nurse Robin and Dr. Vogel and to Agrace Hospice, especially Nurses Jill and Jennica.
A Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 in People's Church, 340 W. Grand Ave., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Roscoe Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.