Sandra L. Hanaman

December 24, 1937 - February 4, 2023 Beloit, WI - Sandra L. Hanaman, 85, of Beloit, WI, died on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in her home.

She was born on December 24, 1937 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Vernon and Ruby (Burton) Misner. Sandra married Kenneth Hanaman on June 21, 1957 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on August 29, 1999.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Hanaman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you