Beloit, WI - Sandra K. Willison, 74, of Beloit, WI, died on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Autumn Lake Health Care.
She was born on July 27, 1948 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Delbert and Rachel (Drenner) Davenport.
Sandra was employed as a CNA for the Beloit Convalescent Center, retiring in 1983. She was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Ladies Auxiliary from 1993 until 1998 and participated in all the senior activities while living at the Scoville Center Apartments. Sandra loved cats, enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and collecting Denim Doll figurines.
Survivors include her nieces and nephew, Rick George, Rejenna (Clint) Fraser, and Melanie (John) Noles; great nieces, Holly and Kelly George; several other great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Marjorie George; brothers, Floyd Johnson and Fred Frayer; niece-in-law, Debbie George.
A Funeral Service for Sandra will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday September 12, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Larry Froemming officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home. Burial will be at Floral Lawn Cemetery.
Memorials in her name may be given to the Beloit Regional Hospice.