Sandra K. "Sandy" Jackson

March 11, 1951 - July 3, 2021
Beloit, WI - Sandra ("Sandy") K. Jackson, 70, of Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Saturday, July 3rd, 2021. She was born to parents Donald and Jean (Brown) Schaaf on March 11th, 1951 in Beloit, WI. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1969 and further attended the Humboldt Institute Airline Secretarial School to pursue her dream career as an Airline Flight Attendant. She completed her certification in 1971. Throughout her career, Sandy held several positions within the Hospitality & Food Service Industry prior to retiring in 2002. She enjoyed her family, children, grandchildren, great grandchild, the Green Bay Packers, playing cards, camping, crocheting, crafting, fishing and travel. But most of all, for anyone that crossed her path, experienced her greatest joy in life, her selfless nature to care for those around her.
Sandy is survived by three children, Chad (Amy) Jackson, Shannon Jackson and Tim (Kelli) Borgwardt; six grandchildren, Teagan, August, Maddox, Sariah, Marek and Silas; and great grandchild, Icarus; three siblings Diana Smith, Debby Jones and Randy Schaaf.
She was predeceased by her parents Donald and Jean.
Sandy's Funeral Service will be 11:00 am on Friday, July 16, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Friday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Jackson family on our website.
