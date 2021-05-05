Sandra K. (Mears) Schultz

November 19, 1941 - May 2, 2021
Beloit, WI - Sandra Katherine (Mears) Schultz, 79, of Beloit, WI, died on Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Evansville Manor.
She was born on November 19, 1941 in Reedsburg, WI, the daughter of Leo and Margaret (Voelkel) Mears. Sandra was a graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. She married Donald Schultz on February 17, 1961 in St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit. He predeceased her on September 23, 2006.
Sandra was an awesome self-taught cook and manager in the restaurant and catering business. She always wanted everyone to eat well with many events in her lifetime. Sandra had a love of art, oil painting, and charcoal drawing pictures. She loved the great outdoors including camping and fishing in Wisconsin and North Dakota. Sandra worked with the DNR in Onalaska, WI, helping control burns and observing eagle nests. She was a former member of St. Jude Catholic Church and volunteered with designing and caring for their flower garden. Sandra made quilts for single mothers with babies, helped AIDS victims, and helped with spaghetti dinners and children's activities with the Delavan Cub Scouts. She will always be our Angel in heaven. Love and miss you forever.
Survivors include her children, Carol (James Stavn) Schultz, Traci Schultz, and James Schultz; grandchildren, Brandon (Jennifer) Schultz, Tony Guerra Jr., Matthew Schultz, Jennifer (Gabe Herda) Schultz, Makayla (Raquan) Brown, and Makenzie Haynes; great grandchildren, Cayleb and Camdon Schultz, Colin Vansickle, Mason Wissmar, Ashyla, Jordan, and Elijah Brown, and Wesley Herda; siblings, Gerald (Linda) Mears, Randy Mears, Victoria (Ronald) Decker; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; daughter-in-law, Christine Schultz; sister, Michaeline Mears; sister-in-law, Karlene Mears; long-time best friend, Joyce Penewell Howard.
A private family celebration of life will be held for Sandra. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Loreta, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.