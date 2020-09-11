August 15, 1948 - September 7, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Sandra J. Smith, 72, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born August 15, 1948 in Marshfield, WI, the daughter of Donald J. and Alberta L. (Smith) Farrell. Sandra was a 1966 graduate of Hononegah High School. She married Kenneth W. Smith on July 3, 1965 in Las Vegas, NV. He predeceased her on August 27, 2002. Sandra was formerly employed by Benedetti's. She was a very caring person who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, going to the dog track and casinos. Sandra was an excellent cook and enjoyed making meals for everyone. Sandra lived in many different states over the years while her husband was in the military to include Maryland, California, and Hawaii.
Survivors include her sons, Ken Smith Jr. and David Smith both of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Spencer Smith, Wyatt Smith, Lilly Smith, and Layla Smith; sisters, Patricia Farrell Koenig, Bernadine (Jeff) Crall; brothers, David (Patricia) Farrell and Dennis Farrell; companion, Tom Hanson and his daughters: Shirley (Mike), Barb and Rhonda; several nieces, nephews and cousins including special cousins: Richard, Jane and John. She was predeceased by her parents; son, Jeff; brother, Donald James Farrell; and brother-in-law, Bill Koenig.
There will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
A special thank you to Lenae Gilbertson for taking such good care of our mom until the end.