January 3, 1947 - March 2, 2023 Beloit, WI - Sandra J. Garde, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born January 3, 1947, in Newark Township, to Norman and Tilla (Petterson) Bakke. Sandra graduated from Orfordville High School in 1964. She married Jerry on February 22, 1964, at Luther Valley Church. Sandra was an avid Wisconsin Badger sports fan. She also enjoyed being a homemaker, participating in family activities and loved playing the slot machines. One of her passions was genealogy and had quite the library of endless resources. She loved spending time with family and loved ones.

She is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Debra) Garde of Brodhead and Brad (Amanda) Garde of Beloit; six grandchildren, Allison (Jesse) Greig, Michael (Jillian) Garde, Paige Swanson, Collin (Hannah) Heyerdahl, Noa Beck & Amber Garde and a great grandchild on the way! Sandra is also survived by her sisters, Norma (Chuck) McClintic, Ann (Merlin) Thompson and her brother, Dale (Nancy) Bakke.

