Sally L. Bobzien

February 10, 1943 - October 30, 2022 Beloit, WI - Sally (Lawver) Bobzien, 79, of Beloit, was called home to her Lord and Savior when she passed away unexpectedly at Beloit Memorial Hospital on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was born on February 10, 1943, in Beloit, to Wayne and Dorothy (Evans) Lawver. Sally attended Country School and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1961. On September 11, 1972, Sally went to work at General Motors and it was there she met the love of her life, Marvin G. Bobzien. Together they blended their families of which she was the rock of. Sally and Marv were married May 24, 1991 and retired together from GM on November 1, 2003. In their 37 years together, their love of gambling took them on many casino trips throughout the United States.

Sally took great pride in her family, her home and herself. She loved decorating for the holidays and spending them with her family. She enjoyed attending her grandkids sporting, scouting and performing events. She was always up for a good poker game with family and friends; her and Marv teaching many how to play the game. She was an avid Badger, Packer, Bucks and Brewer fan with baseball and basketball being her favorite.

