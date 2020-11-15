March 29, 1944 - November 10, 2020
Beloit, WI - Sally E. Cole, 76, of Beloit, WI, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in her home.
She was born March 29, 1944 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Edward and Catherine (McKeown) Sheridan. Sally was a graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. She married Mark Ryan on October 5, 1962. She later married Paul T. Cole I on March 10, 1983. He predeceased her on October 25, 2020.
Sally was formerly employed by K-Mart. She enjoyed helping people in need, gambling, fishing, camping, spending time with her daughter and visiting with family and friends. Sally loved her popcorn. She was a member of Women of the Moose Chapter 56.
Survivors include her children, Linda Ryan, Jeni (Tim) La Rosa, James (Helen) Hankins and Thomas (Joey) Hankins; six granddaughters; two great granddaughters; siblings, Kay (Lee) Gosda, Mary (Russ) Wileman, Donna (JB) Brehm and Terry (Judy) Sheridan; several nieces and nephews; best friend, Lisa Mayfield and her son, Tyler; and her beloved dog, Zoey.
She was predeceased by her parents, brothers, Edward John Sheridan, Richard Sheridan, Daniel Sheridan, and James Sheridan; sons, Mark Ryan, Paul T. Cole II and Jeffrey Hankins; and former husband, Mark Ryan.
Memorial Mass for Sally will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
