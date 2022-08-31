January 26, 1937 - August 28, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Sally Curry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
January 26, 1937 - August 28, 2022
Beloit, WI - Sally Marie Curry, 85, gained her angel wings on Sunday, August 28, 2022.
She was born on January 26, 1937 in Tomah, WI, the second of four daughters to Harry and Marie (Larrabee) Day. Sally married her sweetheart, Verlon "Red" Dwayne Curry on October 3, 1953. They were married for 50 years and raised five children in Beloit, WI.
Sally was a devoted Shopko cashier for over 25 years. Her favorite customers would wait in her line just to get a chance to talk to her. She enjoyed spending time outside of work with her Shopko friends. Sally cherished attending Sunday services with her friends, Donna and Eva at Redeemer Evangelical Covenant Church and studying the Bible with her friend, Valjene. She really loved spending time with the girls playing poker and eating good food.
Sally is lovingly remembered and survived by her five children, Marie (Steve) Rudolph of Fayetteville, NC, Brenda Schaefer of Beloit, WI, Diane (Ed) Ellenberger of Akron, OH, Harry Curry of Beloit, WI and Dennis Curry of Russellville, AR; 13 grandchildren, Angela (Armando), Tommy (Nicole), Collin, Katie (Ryan), Kristy (Josh), Travis, Amanda (Kevin), Jacob, Bailey, Laura, Luke, Jack and Elijah; and 15 great grandchildren, although she was known as "Granny" to many more.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Red Curry; sisters, Katherine, Mary and Joan; granddaughter, Linda Marie Schaefer; best friends, Carol and Lum Brannon; and her faithful beloved dog, Joe.
A Funeral Service for Sally will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in the Redeemer Evangelical Covenant Church, 2500 Prairie Ave., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. There will also be a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
