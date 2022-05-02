Sally A. Olson

Beloit, WI - Sally Ann Olson, 87, of Beloit, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. She was born October 31, 1934 to Forder and Gwendolyn (Miller) DeMuth in Columbus, Ohio. Sally attended Hicksville High School, class of 1952, and graduated from The Ohio State University, class of 1956. Following college, she served a one-year internship as a dietician at the University of Colorado, where she met her future husband, Dr. Stuart K. Olson. They were married on January 12, 1957 in Hicksville, Ohio, and later settled in DeKalb, Illinois. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother to her five children, whom she spoiled with delicious meals and home-made baked treats. While living in DeKalb, Sally could often be found at the YMCA, where she enjoyed exercising and socializing with friends. One of her great passions was quilting, and she would express her love through the beautiful quilts that she crafted for her friends and family. In addition to a kind and caring personality, Sally had a sharp wit, and always enjoyed the daily New York Times crossword. She was an active and longtime member of both the First Baptist Church and Wesleyan Church in DeKalb. After moving to Beloit, Sally attended Redeemer Evangelical Covenant Church in Beloit.
Sally will be missed by her husband, Stuart Olson, of Cedar Crest; her children, Douglas (Rachael) Olson of Minneapolis, MN, Peter Olson of Winnetka, IL, Kristin (Ted) Soltys of Naperville, IL, Heather (John) Palmer of Denver, CO and Matthew (Cindy) Olson of Old Lyme, CT; her daughter-in-law, Andrea Berlin of Boston MA; her ten grandchildren; her brother, David DeMuth, her sister, Sarah Eck, and her brother-in-law, Hawk Kohankie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Susie Kohankie and her brother, Gary Demuth.
Sally's Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday May 7, 2022 at Redeemer Evangelical Covenant Church, 2500 Prairie Avenue, Beloit with Rev. Chris Carlson officiating.. Friends will be received on Saturday in Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial donations in Sally's name may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Olson family on our website.