June 1, 1926 - March 20, 2020
South Beloit, IL -- Sallie Etta Howard, 93, of South Beloit, IL, drew her last breath and answered The Lord's call at 7:20 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in South Beloit. Sallie was born on June 1, 1926 in Ripley, MS, the daughter of Pastor Jessie R. and Melverta (Hattiex) Rutherford, the youngest of thirteen children. She graduated from Line Street High School in Ripley.
Sallie entered holy matrimony with Roy Howard on March 13, 1946 in Cotton Plant, MS. To this union three beautiful and truly loved children were born. Sallie and Roy migrated to Beloit, WI, where Roy was employed at BF Good Fairbanks Morse Engine Company. Sallie was a stay-at-home mother until all three of their children entered the South Beloit School District. She has worked for many years at Frank's Liquor Store in South Beloit, having never taken a drink. Each day after school her children were allowed to enter the store and each take a treat; candy, chips or a soda. Sallie was a faithful member of Wesley CME Church in Beloit where she sang in the choir and served on both the Trustee Board and the Wesley Kitchen Committee. She was a member of the Eastern Star and the American Legion in Rockford. Sallie volunteered at the Illinois Polls during voters registration and voting. She was an avid bowler in leagues in South Beloit and a traveling league, receiving several trophies.
Sallie is survived by her son, Dwight Hayes (Helen) Howard of San Diego, CA; daughter, Joyce Mae (Ted) Ruff of Beloit; grandchildren: Dwight Hayes (Tanika) Howard Jr of Houston, TX; Eric Roy Howard of San Diego, CA; Eldgret O'Neal Howard Jr of Beloit; Justin O'Neal of Racine, WI; Naimah Raushanah El-Amin; and Burnell Asan'ti Brown both of Beloit; great-grandchildren: Trevon Howard, Makayla Howard, and Mia Howard all of Houston, TX, Ericah Howard of San Diego, CA, Jasmyn Nicole Howard, Janaeya Grace Howard, Eldgret O'Neal Howard III, Elzavian Keith Howard, Raeesah Nonia Griffen, Bre'Aiel Adi'Lynn Brown, and Bryceson Naim Brown all of Beloit, Brayden Cameron Brown, and Bre'Ella Brown of Janesville, WI; seven great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Alberta Francis of Beloit; special nephew, James Rutherford of Memphis, TN; daughter-in-law, Diane Howard of Racine, WI; along with a host of dearly loved relatives and friends. Sallie was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; husband, Roy Howard; son, Eldgret O'Neal Howard, Sr; granddaughter, Sallie Lorease Dukes; grandson, Xavier Curtis Howard; siblings: Jessie Jr, Collie Gaye, Georgia Mae, Birtha, Jeff, Hardie Lee, Alberta, Frankie, Merriott, Mathew, Milton, and J.D.
Private funeral services will be conducted by Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Private entombment will be at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit, Illinois. Individual viewing of the remains will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
