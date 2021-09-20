Sallie Adams

December 15, 1942 - September 14, 2021
Beloit, WI - Sallie Christianna Adams was the eighth of eleven children and fifth daughter born to John Jackson and Myrie Bell Williams Adams on December 15, 1942, in Etta, Mississippi. She was educated in the Lafayette County Schools and graduated from Liberty Hill High School in 1961 as Class Valedictorian.
She attended Mississippi Valley State University was an honor student, was a member of the Queen's Court, a recipient of an Award of Merit from the campus Religious Life Committee and earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education Degree upon graduation in 1965. She earned a Master of Science in Education Degree at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1983.
Sallie's Christian walk began in Bethlehem C. M. E. Church at an early age where she was baptized. After moving to Beloit, WI, she united with Wesley C. M. E. Church in 1970. Through the years she has actively participated and held offices in several boards both on the local and district levels. An active member of the choir since the early 70s, she held the position of choir president for years until 2018.
Sallie started her teaching career in Arkansas and Mississippi before deciding to move to Beloit. She taught 3rd, 4th, and 5thgrades at Waterman, Robinson, Morgan, and Cunningham Schools for 34 years until her retirement in 2002. After the school district implemented the intramural sports program for girls, Sallie coached basketball, softball, kickball, and bowling for many years. At Robinson, she coordinated and supervised the first Elementary School Minority Excellence Organization (MEO) where she instituted the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Achievement Award.
Along with her love of teaching and serving in church, Sallie enjoyed bowling and was active in several bowling leagues for 28 years winning numerous trophies and other awards.
After retirement from the Beloit Public School System, Sallie continued her love of meeting people and imparting knowledge by volunteering at the Angel Museum as a tour guide and coordinating the Hometown Heroes Luncheon during February for African American History Month until it's closing.
Sallie held memberships in the BAREA, RVUT-Retired, WEAC-Retired and NEA Retired.
A visitation will be Wednesday September 22, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit, WI. A second visitation will be September 23, 2021 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with service to follow. Professional Services entrusted to Foster Funeral Home, Beloit, WI