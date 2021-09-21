Sallie Adams Sep 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save December 15, 1942 - September 14, 2021Beloit, WI - a visitation will be Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 12:00pm - 6:00pm at Foster Funeral Service (Beloit) 1650 Huebbe Pkwy Beloit, WI 53511.a second visitation will be Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 10:00am - 11:00am with the service to start at 11:00 am at Wesley Church 1760 Shore Dr. Beloit, WI 53511. To plant a tree in memory of Sallie Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit woman charged after allegedly leaving young children unattended for over 12 hours Interstate construction expected to wrap up in December Beloit School District admin recommend hire of ousted TLA Principal Karns Beloit man arrested, faces drug charges Riddle joins TLA, making for an all-Black school leadership team Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime