Saakje A. (van der Sluis) "Sarah" Vermaat

October 30, 1929 - January 30, 2022
Beloit, WI - Saakje "Sarah" A. Vermaat, 92, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at The Suites at Beloit Assisted Living.
Sarah was born on October 30, 1929, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the fifth of seven children born to Jacob and Bertha (Cieraad) van der Sluis. She and her siblings were raised in the small village of Oldekerk, in the Dutch province of Groningen, where her father was a minister. Sarah's childhood was disrupted by the Nazi invasion of the Netherlands on May 10, 1940. She had vivid memories of German tanks rolling down the cobbled streets of Oldekerk when the invasion began, and never forgot the harsh realities of life during World War II. Following the war and graduation from high school Sarah trained to be a nurse. She worked as an RN at several hospitals in the Netherlands until her marriage to Gerrit Vermaat on March 8,1960. Soon after, Gerrit and Sarah crossed the Atlantic Ocean on the SS Statendam to begin a new life in the United States. They settled in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and later moved to Beloit, Wisconsin, where they raised four children. Sarah was employed for a time at The Bootery in downtown Beloit, and later worked at The Scratching Chicken/Post Health House, where she dispensed vitamins, herbal supplements, and friendly advice until well into her 80s. Sarah was a person of simple wants and needs, who will be remembered for her devotion to family. She enjoyed relaxing on her patio, sharing natural health remedies, reminiscing about her Dutch heritage, and hearing about her family's activities. Sarah was an outgoing, friendly person who loved to laugh and had many friends in the community.
Those left to cherish memories of Sarah are her children, Betty (Tim) of Mason City, Iowa, Maarten (Kathy) Vermaat of Marquette, Michigan, James Vermaat of Beloit, and Cosette (Bill) Dawson of Beloit; grandchildren Erin (Nathan) Kleckner, Brittanie (Blake) Wilson, Haley Beaudin, Abigail Lucas, Andrew Beaudin, Thomas Lucas, Nicolaas Vermaat, and Axel Vermaat; great-grandchildren Emilia Dawson and Kenli Wilson; and one brother, Wim.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gerrit Vermaat, and five of her siblings - Wietze, Johannes, Hendrika, Jacob, and Bertha.
Sarah will be interred beside her husband, Gerrit, at Eastlawn Cemetery, Beloit, in a graveside service to be held at a later date. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Our Savior's Lutheran Church of Beloit. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hansengravitt.com.