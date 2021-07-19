Ryan H. Avery

September 15, 1988 - July 16, 2021
Beloit, WI - Ryan Hale Avery—son, brother, father, friend, and talented master craftsman—died on Friday, July 16, 2021 in his family home in Beloit, WI.
Ryan was born in Beloit, WI on September 15, 1988. Ryan was a devoted father, who loved his children with all his heart. He spent the last few years building his kids their dream tree house. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, often taking his kids for a day on the boat. Ryan loved being outdoors hunting, fishing and working with his hands. You could always find Ryan working on cars and spending time up on the family land in Gordon, which was his favorite place. He especially enjoyed playing poker with his grandma and cousins.
Ryan always was willing to help anyone who needed him. He loved spending time with friends and family working on cars and other projects. Ryan was a caring, giving person who was always there to help those who needed it. His smile and kindness will live in our hearts forever. Ryan was most proud of his business First Shot Builders and had previously worked at CCI and Auto Zone.
Ryan is survived by his loving parents, Dick and Sue Avery; siblings, Adrean Avery and Nicole (Zach) Wells; children, Autumn, Emma and Hunter. He is also survived by his nephews, Noah Avery, Avery Wells and Tristian Wells; many aunts, uncles and cousins, who loved him dearly; all his special friends (you know who you are) and his best friend, his dog, Gunner.
Proceeded in death by his grandparents, Kenny and Dot Avery and Floyd and Hank Sanders; uncles, John Sanders and Jimmy Day.
A memorial service for Ryan will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help cover funeral expenses are appreciated.
