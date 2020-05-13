March 16, 1931 - May 6, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Ruth "Ruthie" Mae Montgomery, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit, Wisconsin. Ruth Mae Luster was born on March 16, 1931 in Houston, Mississippi, the daughter of Jodie and Adellar (Mitchell) Luster. On November 18, 1946, she was united in marriage to Jasper Montgomery in Houston, Mississippi. The following year Jasper and Ruth took a chance to improve their lives by moving to Beloit, Wisconsin.
Ruth worked at the Chrysler Assembly Plant in Belvidere, Illinois retiring after 25 years of employment. She was a deeply spiritual woman and longtime member of New Zion Baptist Church in Beloit, where she sang in the choir and served the church in various ways. Ruth's passion was her family and always said "there are seven of you and you have seven different personalities, but I love each one you".
Ruthie is survived by her daughters: Sallie (Jimmie) Craig, Helen Williams, and Grace Hairston; sons: Danny Montgomery, Dennis Montgomery, Robert (Cassandra) Montgomery, and Terrance Montgomery; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchildren; sister, Esteria Thompson; brother, Reverend Larry (Breck) Luster, Sr; along with a multitude of other relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 73 years, Jasper Montgomery; numerous sisters and brothers; sister-in-law, Mary Lee Andrews; son-in-law, Ollie Williams.
Private services are 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 15, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend James M. Ivy of New Zion Baptist Church in Beloit officiating. Family and friends can watch the celebration of Ruthie's life by using the following link: https://studio.youtube.com/channel/UC7nicFvAidds6lr5HbVCxw/livestreaming/dashboard?v=_3FCuBm2LD4 Friends may leave condolences and sign the guestbook at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Private entombment at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit, Illinois. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
