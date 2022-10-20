Ruth Marie (Breunig) Kolpack

May 22, 1944 - October 16, 2022 Beloit, WI - Ruth Marie (Breunig) Kolpack, 78, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died peacefully in her home on the morning of Sunday, October 16, 2022, after more than a two-year battle with cancer.

Ruth was born May 22, 1944, in Columbus, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arthur and Marie Breunig. She grew up in rural Sun Prairie, Wisconsin through high school. At the age of 18, Ruth moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to attend medical secretary school. That took her to careers at four hospitals - Milwaukee Children's Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, Fairfield Hospital in Fairfield, California, and Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit, Wisconsin.

