May 22, 1944 - October 16, 2022 Beloit, WI - Ruth Marie (Breunig) Kolpack, 78, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died peacefully in her home on the morning of Sunday, October 16, 2022, after more than a two-year battle with cancer.
Ruth was born May 22, 1944, in Columbus, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arthur and Marie Breunig. She grew up in rural Sun Prairie, Wisconsin through high school. At the age of 18, Ruth moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to attend medical secretary school. That took her to careers at four hospitals - Milwaukee Children's Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, Fairfield Hospital in Fairfield, California, and Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit, Wisconsin.
Ruth married Jack Kolpack on February 21, 1970 and celebrated 52 years of marriage. During these years, she finished her BA degree at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Ruth then started a Youth Ministry Program at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Beloit. Realizing the many needs of the youth, Ruth studied and earned an MS degree in Counseling from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. As her years in ministry continued, Ruth finally earned a Master of Divinity degree from St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Ruth worked as Youth Minister and Pastoral Associate at St. Thomas until 2009 and then began working at Beloit Regional Hospice as a chaplain until retiring in 2014. Ruth was a tireless advocate for the environment, equity, social justice and getting people to vote. These passions guided her to; lead a group to restore Big Hill Park, get out the vote, tutor children, cultivate a vast native plant sanctuary, serve as President of Justice Overcoming Borders (JOB) and as Treasurer for Call To Action (CTA). Scripture that guided Ruth: Do Justice, Love Tenderly, Walk Humbly - Micah 6:8
Ruth is survived by her husband, Reinhardt Jack Kolpack of Beloit; brothers, Steve (Shirley) Breunig of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, and Ralph (Elaine) Breunig of Columbus, Wisconsin; sisters, Janine Gross of Columbus, Wisconsin, Carol (Joe) Schmidt of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Dolores (Ken) Nicholls of Madison, Wisconsin, and Mary (Bill) Lundstrom of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; in-laws, Richard (Barb) Kolpack, Sue Mathews, Ward (Shirley) Kolpack, and Mark Kolpack; along with numerous nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, and many beloved friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Marie Breunig; nephew and godchild, Norman Gross; nephew, Thomas Breunig; brother-in-law, Robert Gross; mother and father-in-law, Myrtle and Reinhardt Kolpack; sister-in-law, Donna Kolpack; brother-in-law, Michael Mathews; grandnephews, Zachariah Martin, and Michael Breunig.
A special thank you for the dedicated support provided by Beloit Regional Hospice, some of whom were former coworkers. Memorials may be given in Ruth's name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Beloit Regional Hospice or St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 822 East Grand Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Lunch will follow the mass. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date at St Joseph's Cemetery in East Bristol, Wisconsin. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
