Gleason, WI - Ruth Ann Jaeger, 75, of Gleason, Wisconsin was taken home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on July 7, 2022. Ruth was born and raised in Merrill, Wisconsin, the daughter of Palmer and Ruth (Kohloff) Jaeger. She graduated from Merrill High School in 1964 and went on to become a teacher. She taught in the elementary grades for over 40 years in the Beloit Turner School District where she made many friends. While in Beloit she served as the President of the Meadowlark Manor Condominium Association. In her retirement, Ruth helped with 5th Grade Outdoor Education at Camp Upham Woods and many other things within the school district. Over the years she spent her summers at her parents’ lake home in the Harrison Hills near Gleason. For the last several years it became her year-round home. Ruth loved her students and enjoyed that so many kept in contact with her. She had a passion for quilting, giving many of her quilts to family and friends. She was a very active member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Gleason.
Ruth is survived by the cousins on her mother’s side: William Berndt, Eagle; Linda Phelps, New Berlin; Joanne Wolff, Delafield; Walter Kohloff, Merrill; and Robert Kohlhoff, Merrill. She is also survived by the cousins on her father’s side: David Jaeger, Manitowoc; Dean Jaeger, Merrill; Jon Jaeger; Walter Prey, Merrill; and Ronald Prey, Merrill and niece Kim Englehardt, Atlanta Georgia. Ruth had two beloved young people who were her godchildren: Sara Clark, Beloit and Blaine Hollibush, East Troy. She also had many longtime friends from her field of education. She was predeceased by her parents and her older brother Frank Jaeger.
A Celebration to Eternal Life service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Gleason, WI. Pastor Greg Laska will officiate. A visitation will be held from 12:30 PM until the time of service also at the church. Interment will follow the service at Luther Memorial Cemetery on Town Hall Road in Gleason. Instead of flowers, it is preferred that memorial donations be made to the Luther Memorial Church Building Fund.
Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
