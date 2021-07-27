October 4, 1926 - July 25, 2021
Edgerton, WI - Ruth I. Chrostowski, age 94, passed away at Cedar Crest Nursing Home on Sunday, July 25, 2021. She was born in Beloit on October 4, 1926, the daughter of Robert and Gladas (Dunn) Braukhoff. She attended Clinton High School. Ruth married Henry "Hank" Chrostowski on December 7, 1967, in Rockton, IL, and he preceded her in death on November 27, 1991. She worked at Beloit Memorial Hospital as an OBGYN tech.
Ruth is survived by her son, William "Bill" (Sally) Wintlend; daughter, Janet Bales; 9 grandchildren: Julie, Erik, Jennifer, Rick, Andrea, Adam, Amy, Janelle, and John; 19 great grandchildren; sister, Hazel Byerly; many nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Joyce Jarstad; son, Richard Wintlend; brother, Robert Braukhoff; and sister, Lila Morton.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the FUNERAL HOME.