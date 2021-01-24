March 5, 1921 - January 21, 2021
Janesville, WI - Ruth Esselman-Nielson, 99, of Janesville, WI, and formerly of Clinton, WI passed away peacefully January 21, 2021 at Cedar Crest, Janesville, WI.
Ruth was born March 5, 1921 at home, near Montello, WI. She was first born of the eleven children of William and Mary (Solterman) Wilson. She had many fond memories of her childhood growing up on the farm. Ruth attended Green County Normal where she received her teaching degree. She later received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Whitewater.
Ruth married Raymond T. Esselman on October 12, 1946 in Montello, WI. Ruth and Ray moved to Clinton, WI in 1958 where they raised their four children. Ray preceded her in death in 1993.
Ruth married Donald (Nick) Nielson on April 1, 1995. Nick preceded her in death in 2016.
Ruth had a passion for teaching. She started her teaching career in a one room school house in Dalton and retired when in Clinton after over 36 years of teaching. Ruth enjoyed dancing, bowling, playing cards and getting together with friends and family. Most special to her were the times she spent with her grandchildren.
Ruth was a founding member of St Stephen's Catholic Church in Clinton and was active in the community.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Mary Beahm; her four children, David (Rebecca), Judith Lawler, Dennis and Donald (Carol); 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, nine siblings, her beloved grandson Joshua Michael Esselman, son-in-law Ronald Lawler and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Private family services will be held in St. Stephen's Catholic church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given in her name to Agrace Hospice.
