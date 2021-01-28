November 16, 1924 - January 24, 2021
Beloit, WI - Ruth E. Potts, 96, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021in Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born November 16, 1924 in Crawford County, WI, the daughter of Elmer and Dollie (McDaniel) Gander. Ruth attended Soldier's Grove High School. She married Orland Potts on September 12, 1942 in LaCrosse, WI. He predeceased her in 1992.
Ruth was a homemaker and was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church and Shopiere United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, James (Marilyn) Potts of Clinton, WI, Darcy Bondow of Beloit, WI, and David Potts of Janesville, WI; eight grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Mae Haines; brothers, Gerald Gander and Kenneth Gander.
A private family service for Ruth will be held in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Inurnment will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Shopiere Congregational Church, 5328 E. Church St., Beloit, WI.
