Ruth Atkinson

November 22, 1931 - January 11, 2023 Beloit, WI - Ruth W. Atkinson, 91, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at The Bay of Beloit.

She was born on November 22, 1931, in Green County, WI, the daughter of Charles "Palmer" and Tena (Rumppe) Johnson. Ruth was a graduate of Monroe High School, and was a proud "Cheesemaker" for the rest of her life. She married Donald R. DeShazer in 1952. They were divorced in 1954. Ruth later married George Atkinson on April 20, 1963 in Rockford, IL and they celebrated 55 years of marriage until his death in July 2018.

