Ruth Atkinson

November 22, 1931 - January 11, 2023 Beloit, WI - Ruth W. Atkinson, 91, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at The Bay of Beloit.
She was born on November 22, 1931, in Green County, WI, the daughter of Charles "Palmer" and Tena (Rumppe) Johnson. Ruth was a graduate of Monroe High School, and was a proud "Cheesemaker" for the rest of her life. She married Donald R. DeShazer in 1952. They were divorced in 1954. Ruth later married George Atkinson on April 20, 1963 in Rockford, IL and they celebrated 55 years of marriage until his death in July 2018.
Ruth was a long time employee of H.G. Seipert and Company. She was a very active member of the Luther Valley Lutheran Church, Beloit, WI, and was a member of the Bell Choir. Ruth was a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #191, Rock County Republican Party, and was a past member of the School Board of Beloit Township. In addition to being a proud Norwegian, she loved gardening, politics, and her church throughout her life.
Survivors include her daughter, Debra (Jim) Jablonski of SC; grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew (Ana), and Michael; great grandchildren, Benjamin, Olivia, Ava, and Jiji (Jane Irene) Jablonski; sisters-in-law, Helen (Ray) Johnson of MN, and Alice Bagly of NY; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Atkinson; parents; sister, Darlene Bott; and brother, Raymond Johnson of California.
Special thanks to all the staff at The Bay of Beloit for their compassionate, loving, and extraordinary care since 2018. The family also wishes to thank the team of nurses, therapists, and chaplains of Pro-Medica Hospice who kept her comfortable and delighted her with song in her last days. Last, but not least, thank you to the members of Luther Valley Church who remembered and visited her.
A Funeral Service for Ruth will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023 in Luther Valley Lutheran Church, 7107 S. Luther Valley Rd, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Thomas Kreis II officiating. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Luther Valley Lutheran Church.