May 24, 1938 - May 13, 2020
South Beloit, IL -- Ruth Ann (King) Froeber-Simplot passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 13, 2020. She was born in South Beloit, Illinois on May 24, 1938. Ruth married Gilbert Froeber when she was just 18 and together, they raised a family including seven children. Ruth and Gil loved to socialize and dance, often frequenting the Eagles Club. Ruth was employed her whole life and into her retirement years, even before women working was common. Unfortunately, Gilbert passed away after only 23 years of marriage. Ruth was once again blessed to find a lifelong companion in Ralph Simplot. They subsequently fell in love and married on September 25, 1987 and spent the next 32 years together. They shared a love of the outdoors, bird watching, and trips to the casino.
Ruth is survived by her sons, David (Jeanine) Froeber of Beloit, and Gary (Nancy) Froeber of Rockford; step-daughter, Debbie (Chuck) Fischer of South Beloit; step-sons: Ronald (Linda) Simplot of Footville, John Simplot of Texas, Ralph Simplot Jr. of Big Flats and multiple grandchildren. Ruth is preceded in death by her first husband, Gilbert Froeber and second husband, Ralph Simplot; children: Kathryn, Judith, Gilbert Jr., Elizabeth and John and step-daughter, Desire Simplot.
A memorial luncheon will be held at a future date. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of Rock Haven Nursing Home for the loving, compassionate care Ruth received there.
