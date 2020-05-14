April 30, 1940 - May 10, 2020
Rockton, IL -- Russell W. Wilson, 80, of Rockton passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 in his home. Born April 30, 1940, in Beloit, the son of Wayne and June (Schliecher) Wilson. Russell was an Electrician Foreman at General Motors for 48 years.
Survived by his children: Timothy Wilson, Tamie Jester and Russann (Bob) McManus; grandchildren: Nicklaus, Jacob, Tyler, Lane, Kooper, Zack and Kourtney; 14 great-grandchildren and sisters, Patricia Davis and Connie Combs. Preceded in death by his wife, Darlene and sisters, Yvonne and Barbara.
Private family services will be held. The family will be planning a Celebration of Russell's life at a later date. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com.
