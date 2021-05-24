Russell Hayden

August 18, 1955 - May 20, 2021
Beloit, WI - Russell W. Hayden Jr., 65, of Beloit, WI., passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 in his home.
He was born on August 18, 1955 in Beloit, WI., the son of Russell and Francis (Casey) Hayden. Russell was a veteran of the United States Navy. He married Kathy Bernhardt on December 13, 1986 in Beloit.
Russell was formerly employed at Intertractor. He was a member of the B-Girls Reunion, U.S.S. Barbel 580. Russell enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting, he loved to be outdoors. He was an avid traveler.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy; children, Aric Bernhardt, Tracey (Aaron) Dimmig and Tera (Matt) Blankenship; grandchildren, Paige, Kayne, Gavin, Rachel, Hayden, Ian, Brennan and Briella; brother, Phil (Jodi) Hayden; sister, Barbara (Karen) Hayden; good friends, Gene and Dave Voss.
Russell was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Theodore Hayden and Jimmy Hayden; sisters, Adela Hayden.
A Celebration of Life for Russell will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Tera's home, 3235 Nickolas Way, Rockton, IL., 61072. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI., assisted the family.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Beloit Health Systems, Hospice Nurse, Rebecca and Social Worker, Tracy.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Russell's name may be given to Wounded Warriors.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com