Russell George Scheibel

South Beloit, IL - Russell was born to Clarence Elmer Franklin Scheibel and Myrtle Lenoa West Scheibel, and passed on January 26, 2022 at Fair Oaks Nursing Home in South Beloit, where he succumbed to a brain injury after a fall at home.
A generous, kind-hearted person, loved by many, Russell lived a very fulfilled life. He enjoyed working with the Arkansas Archeological Society, served in the Army, and was a college professor. He was a lifelong member of Faith Lutheran Church, and an avid volunteer for Hospice, Boy Scouts, Macktown Forest Preserve and many other organizations. Russell was the only child of C.E.F. and Myrtle Scheibel. He never had any children of his own, but was a great father figure and mentor to Ruben Sarabia, who then looked after him throughout life up until his death.
He is survived by many aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; nephews; and Godchildren, and is predeceased by his mother; father; and lifelong friend, Fran Cliff. Russell will be missed by many.
If you would like to pay your final respects, a small service and luncheon will be held on March 6th at the South Beloit Businessmen's Hall. Service starts at 11:30AM with luncheon to follow.
