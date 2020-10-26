Russel Field

April 27, 1941 - October 22, 2020
Beloit, WI - Russel G. Field, 79, of Beloit passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, in his home. Born April 27, 1941, the son of Gordon and Edna (Harmel) Field. Russel was a veteran serving in the United States Army. Over the years, Russel worked at Fairbanks Morse, Freeman Shoe and Alcoa. Russel enjoyed dancing and singing karaoke. He was a man of strong faith and was an avid church worship attender before he became sick.
Survived by his son, Nathan (Tasha) Field; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Dorothy) Field and best friend, Nita. Preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Bonnie and Howard.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 Cranston Road, Beloit. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com . 364-4477