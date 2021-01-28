December 14, 1943 - January 26, 2021
Beloit, WI - Rufus "Duck" Walker, Jr, 77, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois.
Rufus was born on December 14, 1943 in Pontotoc, Mississippi, the son of Rufus and Mattie (Coleman) Walker. He graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1962. He then moved to New Jersey where he lived and worked for a few years. On April 16, 1970, Rufus enlisted into the United States Army. While in the Army he served in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged on August 13, 1975 and moved to South Beloit, Illinois. On March 26, 1976, Rufus married, Annie Mae Jackson in Beloit, Wisconsin.
Rufus was employed for a few years at Beloit Iron Works and then at the Chrysler Assembly Plant in Belvidere, Illinois. He retired from the General Motors Assembly Plant in Janesville, Wisconsin after more than 30 years of employment. He enjoyed spending many days of horseback and motorcycle riding. Over the years Rufus took part in various local bar dart and pool tournaments. He loved the outdoors, was a practical joker, and deeply loved his family and friends.
Rufus is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Annie Walker of Beloit, Wisconsin; children, Takeisha Walker of Beloit, Wisconsin, Anya Walker of Chicago, Illinois, and Rufreno Walker of South Beloit, Illinois; granddaughters, Aashiyiah Walker, Ataya Walker, Saniyah Walker, and Saleah Walker; sisters, Lorease Walker of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Wallie (Vernon) Hammond of Plainsboro, New Jersey; special cousins, Uris Lewis, Clara Ruth James, and Vivian Curry; special friends, Ross Fleming, and Willie James; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Kirkwood; father, Rufus Walker, Sr; sister, Eddie Ruth Gordon; and his aunt and uncle, Louise and Dee Jones.
Funeral services are 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend James M. Ivy of New Zion Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Committal with military honors provided by the Mead-Allen VFW Post 2306 at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit, Wisconsin will follow the service. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.