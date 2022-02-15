Beloit, WI - Rudolph "Rudy" Mahan, 93, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Rudy was born in Beloit, Wisconsin on January 4, 1929, the son of Morgan and Doretha (Geralds) Mahan. He graduated from Beloit High School in 1948. Rudy then enlisted into the United States Air Force and proudly served his country from 1948 to 1951.
Rudy married the former Gladys Elizabeth Easley on May 26, 1966. He was employed as a machinist with Beloit Corporation for 34 years, and later worked part-time for the Beloit School District in Food Services until he retired in 2019. Rudy was a longtime and faithful member of Bethel AME Church in Beloit where he was a past trustee. He was also longtime member of the W.B. Kennedy Masonic Lodge No.3 in Beloit. Rudy enjoyed listening to music, walking for exercise, was an occasional golfer and visiting with family and friends.
Rudy is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Gladys; children, D. Edward Bolton, Marcia (Amos) Anderson, Barry (Jody) Mahan, and Pamela (David) Rudolph; grandchildren, Dean (Hollie) Bolton, Deidre Merritt, Michael (Aly) Mahan, Jacob Mahan, Cameo Mahan Carlos Mahan, Frank Turner, and Anna Rakers Montroy Henning; 10 great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Dolores Mahan and Arlayne Mahan; a daughter Pia Mahan; and sisters, Jean Moore, Arlene Holly, and Joanna Golden.
Services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at Bethel AME Church, 1314 Athletic Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend Dr. Norris E. Jackson, Jr officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. A committal service at Eastlawn Cemetery with military honors provided by the Mead-Allen VFW Post 2306 will follow the service. The services at Bethel AME Church will be live-streamed and a link provided for later viewing for those who cannot attend in person. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
To plant a tree in memory of Rudolph Mahan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.