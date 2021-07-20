June 21, 1938 - July 17, 2021
South Beloit, IL - Ruby Walters, 83, of South Beloit, IL passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 6:50 p.m. in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 21, 1938 in Brainerd, MN, the daughter of Martin and Florence Leckscheid.
Ruby married Roger Hiatt September 8, 1962. He preceded her in death on June 27, 1994. They had one son Reuben Hiatt, who preceded her in death, May 14, 2019. She married John Walters on May 19, 1999 in South Beloit, IL, he preceded her in death on September 27, 2017.
She retired from Ecolab, where she happily worked and made countless friends over more than 25 years there. Ruby was a member of the Moose Club. She enjoyed life to the fullest and loved fishing, camping, bowling, country music and making all those around her laugh and smile into her last days.
Ruby is survived by grandchildren, Byron and Jami Hiatt, Brittany Hiatt, Jennifer and Tim Marit, brother Lacy, sisters Frances, Lucy, and Gladys and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ruby was also preceded in death by granddaughter Ashley Hiatt, brothers John and Earl , sisters Ethel, and Marie.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021 in McCorkle Funeral-Rockton Chapel, 767 Blackhawk Blvd Rockton, IL with Chaplain Rod Wedel from Heartland Hospice officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m., until time of service. Final Resting Place will be at Rockton Township Cemetery.
To view additional details about Ruby's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/ruby-walters