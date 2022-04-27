Ruby Jewell (Edwards) Furman

Greenfield, IL - R. Jewell Furman, 97, of Greenfield IL. "Jewell" passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was born Ruby Jewell Edwards to the late Howard and Alta Edwards of Greenfield. Jewell began her working career as an Administrative Assistant to the Director of Beloit College, Beloit WI. She then became Director of the Downtown City Council of Beloit. She was an avid golfer well into her 70s and a lifelong Packers fan, we didn't dare call her during a Packers game. Jewell especially loved her bible study Saints, not ordinary friends...Saintly friends.
Jewell held many positions with the Beloit Ladies Elks Club, Intermediate Women's Club, 2 golf leagues, and the Reserve Officers Assn. Ladies. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Greenfield.
Jewell was preceded in death by her husband, Hal Furman of Beloit. She is survived by two children, Terry (Phary) Lundh and Marci (J.L.) Ford; five grandchildren: Steve (Alisa) Range, Andy (Timmarie) Ford, Elizabeth Ford, Brian Range (Tara), Christy (Scott) Lake; seven great-grandchildren: Mikaela, Easton, Sydney, Kimberlee, Douglas, Wells, Ava. Jewell had many dear friends and family that will miss her so very much.
A funeral will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 30th at the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield. Visitation will be held from 10:30 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Oak Wood Cemetery north of Greenfield Please leave a memory or condolence at shields-bishopfh.com
