Foley, AL - Royce J. Schliefer, 67, of Foley, AL and formerly of the Stateline area, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on November 24, 1954 in Beloit, WI, the son of Raymond John and Glendora Faye (Piepenhagen) Schliefer. Royce attended South Beloit High School and he graduated from the Blackwell Job Corps. Royce married Barbara Ellen Goodall. He later married Lisa Hull. Royce currently was engaged to Kathleen VanAcker Murphy.
Royce was the owner and operator of Superior Spa and Pool Sales and Services for 16 years, where he was able to teach his grandsons his hard work ethic. He was the former owner of Superior Detail in the Stoughton area. Royce grew up and was confirmed in the church his parents were founders of, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beloit, WI. Royce was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan and strong republican. He loved traveling, music, dancing, playing board games and cards. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Survivors include his fiancé, Kathleen VanAcker Murphy of Foley, AL; daughter, Linnea Ayala of Beloit, WI; son-in-law, Adrian Ayala; grandchildren, Alexander Jon (Julia), Davian Jay, and Julian Cesar Ayala; great granddaughter, Belissa Ayala; siblings, Junie L. (Edwin) Pospischil of South Beloit, IL, Rocky L. (Diana) Schliefer of Citra, FL, Jackie L. Hoium of Beloit, WI and Jodie L. (Gary) Houston of Beloit, WI; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; many cousins, aunts and uncles; other relatives, friends, and numerous customers; and close friends, Boyd Kroll, Russell Davis and Artie Martin.
Royce was predeceased by his parents; aunts and uncles; and cousins.
A Memorial Service for Royce will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2447 Park Ave., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Jason Lindemann officiating. Inurnment will be in Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens at a later date. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.