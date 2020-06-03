February 7, 1943 - June 1, 2020
Shirland, IL -- Royal B. "Roy" Mahlum, 77, of Shirland, IL, passed away peacefully after his big loving heart gave out on Monday, June 1, 2020 in his home surrounded by his seven daughter's "The Magnificent Seven." He was born February 7, 1943 in Beloit, WI, the son of Gustav and Orpha (Hanson) Mahlum. Roy was a 1962 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Jamie E.J. Snow on June 2, 1962 in South Beloit, IL. He later married Susan I. Hudson in 1976 in Belvidere, IL. She passed away on October 7, 2017.
Roy was formerly employed by Palmer Machine, Electro Specialties and retired from American Extrusion in May of 2013 after 40 years. In his younger years, he raced cars in Byron and bartended at Buffas. Roy was known as "Roy the Regular Dude" and "One Bad Rabbit." He enjoyed going to Meat raffles, Friday Night Fish Fry's, Sunday lunches with his family, outdoors, gardening, fishing, animals and spending time with his grandchildren. Roy had a strong Norwegian Heritage and liked going to the Lutefisk dinners. He was a Chicago Bear Fan. Roy entered many Super Bowl Pools and always had lottery tickets in which he won big in 1980. He had a great work ethic and was always the life of the party. He was loved by everyone. Roy loved hard, worked hard and played hard. He was known for his famous Tom & Jerry's during the holidays and his 4th of July parties in Shirland.
Survivors include his seven daughters that he was so proud of: Kilia (Mark) Priest of West Fork, AR; Kim (Hans) Peterson of Victor, ID; Leann Hanson, and Rana (Jeremy) Wood both of South Beloit, IL; Brandi (Jeremiah) Hoffman of Beloit, WI; Tiana (Chris Suthers) Mahlum of South Beloit, IL; and Leslie (John Sadewater) Mahlum of South Beloit, IL; grandchildren: Elias and Lilly Priest, Tasha, Lindsey Ostrander, Maggie and Inger Peterson, Haley Hanson, Maddison Wood, Andre Hoffman, Trenten, Tanner, Tyler Mahlum, Carrie Sadewater, Audriana Mahlum, Christian, Elizabeth and Lillie Suthers; great grandchildren: Kelvin and Olivia Ostrander; brother, Douglas (Pat) Mahlum of Beloit, WI; sisters, Rosie Drevdahl of Rockford, IL, and Wanda (Pete Nucifero) Mahlum; sisters-in-law, Karen Wilburn of Beloit, WI, and Emily Burnside of South Dakota; brothers-in-law, Tom (Kathy) Hudson of Rockford, IL, and Scott Hudson of Arizona; several nieces and nephews; and several buddies including Aaron Underhill of Shirland, IL.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Eugene (Dorothy) Mahlum and Gerald (Rachel) Mahlum; sisters: Betty (Art) Banz, Evelyn (Fred) Meier, Doris (Chuck) Winchester and Joanne (Herbert) Stocker; and nephew, Joey Wilburn and wife, Susan I. Mahlum.
Visitation of Remembrance for Roy will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. A Prayer service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home with Pastor Norman Starks officiating. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery. Individual viewing with social distancing and masks will be required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
