February 8, 1947 - March 25, 2020
Paris, TN -- Rosie L. Conner-Wynn, 73, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 8, 1947, to Otis and Willie Mae (Doss) Conner in Chicago, Illinois. The family moved to Beloit, Wisconsin where she attended school and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1965. After graduation, Rosie moved to Omaha, Nebraska and then relocated to Chicago, Illinois. There she married Fred Wynn on December 11, 1981. She was employed at the University hospital in Chicago as the supervisor of the cashier department. After 31 years of service, she retired January 2000. She was a faithful and active member of the Apostolic Church of God in Chicago for 20 years. She was in the Women's Choir and worked with the Women's Ministry. After retirement she and her husband, Fred, moved to Paris, TN where they started a church, Apostolic Faith Assembly. She was the co-pastor and musician. She love the Lord and devoted all her energy to serving God.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Wynn of Paris, TN; Step-daughters, Felecia Teague of Paris, TN and Michelle Wynn of Bellwood, IL; sisters, Geneva (Willie) Williams and Jacqueline King both of Beloit, WI; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three maternal aunts; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She wa preceded in death by her parents; brother, Otis Conner, Jr.; mother-in-law, Mary Travis; stepdaughter, Fredda Wilson; brother-in-law, Charles King and special uncle Willie Ashford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.