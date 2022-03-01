Beloit, WI - Rosemary Penewell, 83, of Beloit, WI, died peacefully on Saturday, February 26, 2022 in the Suites at Beloit.
She was born on June 8, 1938 in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Carroll and Anna Grace (DuCharme) Pines. Rosemary attended South Beloit High School. She married William "Bill" Penewell on October 5, 1957 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on November 11, 2015.
Rosemary was employed by Woolworths, Arlan's, and Sentry Foods all in Beloit. She retired from the Beloit Corporation's accounting department. In her earlier years, Rosemary enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and traveling, out west with Bill on his Harley Davidson. Bill and Rosemary also enjoyed spending their summers at Blackhawk Campground in Milton, WI where Rosemary coordinated the children's activities. She artfully painted rocks with colorful cartoons for children. Rosemary had a wonderful and silly sense of humor. She was a devout Catholic with a strong faith and hope in Our Lord Jesus Christ.
Survivors include her three daughters, Sheree Butler of Beloit, WI, Kim (Jay) Schultz of South Beloit, IL, and Debbie (Tim) Georgeson of Edgerton, WI; four grandchildren, Courtney (Ben) Snyder, Taylor (Chad) Beam, Kali (Ivan) Howard, and Amber (Matt Hart) Greenland; great grandchildren, Gavin Greenland, Aubrey Nieves, Jay Hart, and Kloie Hart; two sisters-in-law, Leora Keefe of New York and Patricia Penewell of California; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Judith (Franco) Pettineo; brother, Fred Pines; brothers-in-law, Martin (Joyce) Pennewell, Donald (Josie) Penewell, Norman (Lorna) Pennewell, and James Penewell; sisters-in-law, Elenor Elliott and Loretta Dogato.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Rosemary will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 in the St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd. South Beloit, IL, with Fr. Romeo Pavino officiating and Fr. James Canova concelebrating. Burial will be in Floral Lawns Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials in her name may be given to St. Peter Catholic Church or Beloit Regional Hospice.