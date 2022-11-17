May 16, 1930 - November 16, 2022 Beloit, WI - Rosemary Amundson, 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center.
She was born May 16, 1930 Pickwick, MN, the daughter of Curtis T. and Bessie Mae (Griffin) Murray.
Rosemary was married to Virgil Amundson on September 16, 1950 in Orfordville.
She worked at Freeman Shoe Company from June 1949 to 1952. Rosemary was a homemaker. Together Rosemary and Virgil operated Amundson Ceramics for many years which gave them much joy and fulfillment. She also enjoyed making lefsa for many years.
She is survived by her sons: Virgil Jr. (Sharon), Terry (Dawn), Gary (Terry), Dale (Diane); daughter: Kathy Anderson; sister: Doris Murray; Grandchildren: Linda (Nick) Hess, DeWayne (Jen) Amundson, Corey Anderson, Noelle (Chase) Ziegelbauer, Tanner, Justin (Kelsie) and Jared(Nicole)Amundson; and 18 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil; and brothers, Earl, Cecil and Vernon.
Funeral services will be held at NEWCOMER-SILVERTHORN CHAPEL ON THE HILL, Hwy 11 and South Coon Island Road, Orfordville at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022. Friends may call from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.