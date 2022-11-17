Rosemary Amundson

May 16, 1930 - November 16, 2022 Beloit, WI - Rosemary Amundson, 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center.

She was born May 16, 1930 Pickwick, MN, the daughter of Curtis T. and Bessie Mae (Griffin) Murray.

