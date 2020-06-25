March 12, 1928 - June 21, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Rosella Mae Britton Halverson Bennett, 91, of Beloit passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born on March 12, 1928, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Ralph and Bessie Britton, one of 13 children. Rosella married Dale L. Halverson in 1945; after 51 years of a happy marriage, he passed in 1996. Rosella married Clifford Bennett in 2001; he passed away in 2016. Rosella is survived by her children: Kenneth Halverson, Rita Harrison Pautsch, David (Della) Halverson and Mickey (Jodi) Halverson; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; 4 siblings and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Cooper and several other family members. Private family services will take place at a later date. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com.
