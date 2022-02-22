Rose Wortham

Beloit, WI - Rose Lee Wortham, 86, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on April 5, 1935 in Pontotoc, MS, the daughter of Ethel Garrett. Rose married William Wortham on April 16, 1961 in Pontotoc, MS. He predeceased her on February 21, 2021.
Rose was employed as a caregiver. She loved to cook, clean, and play bingo. Rose was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a member of the Little Rock Temple Apostolic Church of God in Beloit.
Survivors include her daughters, Sherry Lee Wortham and Bobbie Sue (Martin) Conner both of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Edward Martin of Jacksonville, FL, Marcus L. Martin, Arthur T. Conner III, Darrah Conner and Lionel Conner all of Beloit, WI; 20 great grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard (Ross) and Gwendolyn Fleming of Pontotoc, MS; nephews, Richard Ross Fleming Jr. of South Carolina, Ronald Fleming of Pontotoc, MS and Vincent Hall of Pontotoc, MS; niece, Katina Fitzpatrick of Pontotoc, MS; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; son, John Edward Deal; and grandson, John Fitzgerald Wortham.
A Funeral Service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Sherrick Anderson officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.