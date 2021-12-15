Beloit, WI - Roosevelt Gilliam Jr, 78, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, December 5th, 2021, at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Beloit.
Roosevelt was born on June 22, 1943, in Gary, Indiana, the son of Roosevelt Sr. and Mattie Amelia (Jackson) Gilliam. He graduated from South Beloit High School in 1961.
Roosevelt attended and completed a machine drafting and apprentice program with Greenlee Brothers in Rockford, Illinois. His employment included Greenlee Brothers, Warner Electric, security guard and packer at Swiss Colony. Roosevelt was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1965-1967. He played the saxophone in his band, "Roosevelt and the Impalas" that performed at school dances, weddings, and family events. He loved dancing, singing, writing poetry and all kinds of music.
Roosevelt loved automobiles including his convertible Impalas and a 1963 Corvette. He had the ability to tear down a motor and rebuild it. He loved family gatherings, food, karaoke, and good times. He would jokingly refer to himself as, "number two son". No matter what challenges he faced in life, he always made time for others. His smile was contagious and all who knew him appreciated his kind and generous spirit.
Roosevelt leaves behind sisters, Harriet (Burton) Valliant of South Beloit, Illinois, and Marquita Davis of Lexington, Kentucky; along with a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Roosevelt was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Byron Gilliam; nephew, Aaron Davis; and niece, Jenna Valliant.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit Wisconsin 53511. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Committal at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit Illinois will follow the service with military honors provided by the Mead-Allen VFW Post 2306. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
