February 21, 1959 - February 14, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Ronald W. Bonner, 60, of Beloit, WI, died Friday, February 14, 2020 in his home.
He was born February 21, 1959 in Bismark, ND, the son of Richard J. and Thelma E. (Fondell)
Bonner. Ron was a graduate of William Howard Taft High School, Chicago, IL and worked as a
machinist for many years.
A gathering and celebration of Ron's life will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1305 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit, IL. A Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 12-12:45 pm followed by a Memorial Service at 1 pm, with Reverend Richard Meier
officiating. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston
Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. All family and friends are welcome. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywsich.com
