September 29, 2020
Chapel Hill, TN- Ronald M. Schmidt, 83, of Chapel Hill, TN, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Hohenwald, TN.
He was born in Wynona, MN, and was the son of the late Arnum Edgar and Elinor Anna Streng Schmidt. He was a retired shoemaker for Freeman Shoe Company.
He is survived by his son, Dean (LouAnn) Schmidt of Caney Spring Community; brother, Arnum (Leslie) Schmidt of Savannah, GA; granddaughter, Ashley (Rob) McBride of Outer Banks, NC; great grandchildren, Jacob, Dillion, and Abby McBride of Outer Banks, NC; nieces, Sharon (Jody) Robinson of Pooler, GA, Susan Mullins of Winder, GA, and Nancy (Steven) Holland of San Antonio, TX.
Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Turtleville Cemetery, Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.