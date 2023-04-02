February 4, 1933 - March 29, 2023 Beloit, WI - Ronald R. Hodges, 90, of Beloit passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at home. Born on February 4, 1933, in Beloit, the son of Kenneth T. and Blanche (Reavis) Hodges. Ron was a veteran serving in the United States Marines from June 1951 until February 1954, when he was honorably discharged. On October 30, 1954, he married Shirley Ann Husi in South Beloit and they celebrated 68 years of marriage together. Throughout his life, Ron was a licensed electrician. He took pride in the fact that he built their first home. Ron graduated from Maranatha Baptist University and was ordained as a Baptist Minister. He preached in 87 different churches, often filling interim positions. Ron enjoyed reading his Bible as well as baseball and World War II books. He was an avid Milwaukee Brewer and Green Bay Packers fan. He also enjoyed watching American Pickers, going fishing and chocolate was his favorite food. Ron liked intellectual conversation and was a wonderful listener; he was very easy to talk to and had a great sense of humor.
Survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Dan Hodges, Steve (Phyliss) Hodges, Tom (Janet) Hodges, Beth (Justin Mansfield) Hodges, Joel Hodges and Ben (Melissa) Hodges; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Richard Husi and nieces, nephews and many cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, son, Jonathon Hodges, brother, George C. Hodges and mother-in-law, Freda Husi.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Rosman Funeral Home, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial in Floral Lawn Cemetery. To extend online condolences to the Hodges Family, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com.
