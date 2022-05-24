July 28, 1942 - May 22, 2022
Laona, WI - Ronald P. Skallerud Sr., age 79, of Laona, WI, passed away on May 22, 2022, at The Bay at Nu Roc Health and Rehab Center. On July 28, 1942, he was born in Janesville, WI, to Perry and Joyce (Zwiefel) Skallerud.
He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1960 and obtained a Technical Diploma in Electronics and Television and Radio in 1968 from DeVry Institute of Technology.
He served proudly in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963, where he was stationed in Korea and during the Cuban Missile Crisis, retiring as an SP5/E-5 Sergeant. He married Donna Grignon on April 3, 1965, in Beloit, WI. He cherished his wife and prided himself on providing support for his family.
He had an illustrious career in the copier and business equipment repair industry. He was employed by IBM and Eastman Kodak and retired as a Regional Specialist over 6 States.
He was known for having a comedic personality. His favorite season was Fall, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He often looked forward to the fellowship of his family and friends during deer season more than the actual hunting of deer. He also was an accomplished bowler.
He was a member of the “The Way Non-Denominational Church” in Crandon, WI. He was a devout follower of the Lord and had pronounced a faith in Jesus; he was assured of his salvation.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Donna; son, Ronald (Linda) Skallerud Jr. of Crandon, WI; brother, Glenn (Shirley) Skallerud; siblings-in-law; Chyral Korleski of Beloit, WI, Lucie (Bradley) Olson of Clinton, WI, Arlie Miller of Necedah WI, and Rose Grignon of Antigo, WI. Several nieces and nephews also survive him.
He had several friends from his youth, who included Kenny Sandans, that he kept in contact with throughout his life. He also viewed the family dogs as members of his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Virginia Skallerud and Pamela Middleton, and his parents-in-law and brothers-in-law.
At 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, a Memorial Service will be held at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah, with Reverend Ronald Skallerud Jr. officiating. Friends and family are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Home. Graveside Services will follow at the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah, WI. The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In place of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.