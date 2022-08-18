April 14, 1949 - August 15, 2022
Beloit, WI - Ronald L. Swanson, husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his family and friends.
He was born on April 14, 1949 in Mile City, MT. He was the son of Alfred and Delores (Hansey) Swanson.
Ron loved the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. He loved hunting, fishing, and going to his trailer up in Gordon, WI. Ron was a volunteer firefighter for the Turtle Township Fire Department. He also was a bowling coach for Special Olympics and played softball. Ron graduated from Turner High School in 1967. He went in the U.S. Army in 1969 and did a tour in Vietnam. Ron worked for Wisconsin Power & Light and drove truck for many years.
He had a laugh that everyone loved, had a very kind heart, and would help anyone who needed him. His laugh and smile will live in our hearts forever. Ron loved his family very much.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mary; daughters, Tonya Swanson and Rachel Ross; grandchildren, Alex Swanson and Alexis Swanson; great granddaughter, Kyla Swanson; his beautiful 93 year old mother, Delores Swanson; siblings, Steve Swanson, Kevin Swanson, and Kerry (Gail) Swanson; step sons, Ben (Crystal) Hafertepe and Vincent (Danielle) Day; step daughters, Sara (John) Reque, Mindi Bach, Kendra (Kevin) Gress, and Tara (Frank) Brown; many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and friends, including his best friend, Hobbit and all his brothers in VNV MC Original Iowa Brotherhood; his love for all his brothers meant the world to him as well as his amazing service dog, Biker.
He was predeceased by his father, grandparents, many aunts, uncles, and his special cousin, Mitchell.
The family would like to thank the hospice nurses that helped us during this difficult time, his favorite nurse Stephanie, Chaplain Mark Maxted, and all the family and friends that were there with us.
A Funeral Service for Ron will be at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 p.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, WI.
In lieu of flowers, Donations to help cover funeral expenses are appreciated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
