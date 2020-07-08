September 3, 1933 - June 29, 2020
Moneta, VA -- Ronald Kenneth Curtis, 86, of Moneta, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 3, 1933 to the late Kenneth Gordon Curtis and Marjorie McNett Zastrow.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Curtis; children: Gary Curtis (Maureen), Susan Hohenbrink (David), Cheryl Nickerson (Ted) and Mike Curtis (Sandra Varney); nine grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren; sister, Karen Yaeger; sisters-in-law, Carole Curtis and Norma Curtis and stepfather, Roger Zastrow.
A celebration of Ronald's life was conducted at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at The Moose Lodge SML. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to Smith Mountain Lake Moose Lodge #2346. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.