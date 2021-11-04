Beloit, WI - Ronald G. Hahn, 83, of Beloit, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Born June 24, 1938, the son of Edward and Clara (Clark) Hahn. Ron was proud to be a Beloiter, Class of "57." Ron married Donna M. Genung at Townline Baptist Church in Beloit. He worked in maintenance for 32 years at General Motors. Ron played baseball and basketball on city leagues and was an avid fan of the Chicago sports teams-Cubs, Bears and Bulls. Ron enjoyed playing horseshoes, cards with friends and computer games. He met many people on his computer from all over the United States and Canada. He loved gardening and kept his yard like a city park. Ron liked fishing with his children and spending Sundays with family, when they would come over for dinner. He was a one-of-a-kind man and was very proud of his children. Ron was a good father, husband and brother; he will be missed dearly.
Survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Terry (Linda) Hahn and Ed Hahn; daughters, Rhonda Sue (Dennis) Ribarich and Darla (Jay) Hahn; siblings, Gary (Shelby) Hahn and Edna Tuttle; 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins; special pets, Molly and Millie; special friends, Dick Poff, Randy Hanson, Dave Larson, Tommy Rhoel and John and Kathy Woodworth; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and special classmates of 1957. Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Harold Hahn, sister, Darlene (Russell) Wilson and brother-in-law, Ralph. Also preceded in death by his special pets, Penney and Sonny.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Rosman Funeral Home with Pastor Rich Whippler officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. To share an online condolence with the family, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
