Ronald E. ""Ron"" Fawcett

April 22, 1943 - December 26, 2020
Beloit, WI - Ronald E Fawcett, age 77, of Beloit died Saturday December 26, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born April 22, 1943 to the late Donald and Dorothy (Fredrick) Fawcett in Beloit, WI. Ron married Karen Sue Arndt, the love of his life, on Sept. 26, 1964, in Superior, WI. She preceded him in death on August 15, 2012.
He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1961, and worked at Bendix Besly before returning to school. He then attended UW Whitewater and earned a degree in Sociology and Psychology. Ron started his career in corrections oriented counseling as the Adult Services Director at Rock Valley Community Corrections where he developed and implemented social programs that helped rehabilitate high risk individuals. The Beloit Project became a nationally recognized program that was replicated by the U.S. Department of Justice and is still taught in institutions and treatment facilities across the country today. He then co-owned & was President of Koerner & Fawcett Inc. where he continued his work as a sought-after speaker, teaching professionals how to apply the curriculum he wrote. Ron was contracted to manage multiple substance abuse treatment programs in the state line area including Rock County Jail, Rosecrance, and Winnebago County Probation at The Resource Intervention Center.
Ron's family and friends were the center of his life and he had special relationships with each of his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his life wisdom, but mostly his passion for service to others. He taught that "our beliefs shape our world view. How we view the world determines how we interact with others, what we do. Beliefs are powerful, they create our experiences. The good news is that if we don't like our life - we can change it by changing our thoughts."
Ron's family members include, J. Brett (Joy) Fawcett, Kimberly (Dave) Beighley, Jennifer (Steve) Heyerdahl and Charlene (Chuck) Wilson all of Beloit; grandchildren, Briana, Collin, Katlyn, Hillary and Tyler, and five great-grandchildren. His long-time friends include Denny and Linda Hopper and Monika Dougherty.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his grandson, Ronald J. Fawcett; and his brother, Dick (Doris) Fawcett.
Ron's Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday January 4, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Monday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial in Oak Hill Cemetery. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Fawcett Family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway Beloit 608-362-2000
www. brianmarkfh.com