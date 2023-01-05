Ronald E. Guaginte

August 22, 1936 - January 4, 2023 Beloit, WI - Ronald Edward "Ron" Guaginte, 86, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on August 22, 1936, in South Beloit, IL the son of Sam and Gyneth "Jerry" (Rayner) Guaginte. Ron was a 1954 South Beloit High School graduate. He married his childhood sweetheart, Patricia on April 21, 1956, in the Atonement Lutheran Church of Beloit, WI.
Ron was extremely proud of his girls and loved spending time with them and their families. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed camping and fishing. Ron was a member of the Beloit Elks Lodge #864 and the Janesville Moose Lodge. He was currently employed by MacFarlane Pheasants Farm in Janesville, WI. Ron was formerly employed by Frito Lay, Liberty Trucking, Motor Transport, and Pepsi Cola.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Patricia "Pat" Guaginte; two daughters, Debra (Rick) Stoltz and Jodi (Dan) Hunter of Friendship, WI; six loving grandchildren, Scott (Jamie) Stoltz, Jennifer (Brandon) Schultz, Adam (Abby) Zellmer, Tyler Zellmer, Nathan (Sam) Stoltz and Ryan (Brandy) Belke; ten great grandchildren, Colin, Emily, Caysen, Natalee, Alice, Arya, Camden, Emmit, Ashton, and Avery; sisters, Dorothy Weaver of Beloit, WI and Loretta Kalatta of Crandon, WI; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ronald was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Teri Lynn Guaginte; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A Funeral Service for Ron will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home.