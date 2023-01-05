Ronald E. Guaginte

August 22, 1936 - January 4, 2023 Beloit, WI - Ronald Edward "Ron" Guaginte, 86, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on August 22, 1936, in South Beloit, IL the son of Sam and Gyneth "Jerry" (Rayner) Guaginte. Ron was a 1954 South Beloit High School graduate. He married his childhood sweetheart, Patricia on April 21, 1956, in the Atonement Lutheran Church of Beloit, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Guaginte as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you